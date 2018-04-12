Tucson Roadrunners win the AHL's Pacific Division

SAN DIEGO, Ca - The Tucson Roadrunners are the Pacific Division Champions after defeating the Gulls, 4-0, in San Diego.

Lawson Crouse scored two goals and Adin Hill made 36 saves for the Roadrunners, who had already clinched a playoff spot. Tucson will host San Diego two times this weekend in the final games of the regular season.The two teams will then likely meet again to open the post-season.

Despite having home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, Tucson has elected to start the post-season on the road. In a best of five format, the Roadrunners would potentially have the final three games at home.