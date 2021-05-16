Tucson Roadrunners to begin playoffs on Tuesday

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Roadrunners will open the 2021 Pacific Division Playoffs Tuesday at 1 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda.

This year, the American Hockey League will again not be awarding a Calder Cup due to COVID-19. Instead, there will be divisional playoffs culminating in a division champion that will earn a John D. Chick Trophy.

The winner of Tuesday’s play-in game will face the winner of Tuesday’s Colorado and Ontario game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The winner will advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals, in which the top seeds will host a best of three series.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday’s games will be played at the Anaheim Ducks facility at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California. Colorado and Ontario play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Roadrunners enter the tournament as the defending Pacific Division Champions having won the regular season title in 2018 and 2020.

