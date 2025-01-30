Tucson Roadrunners look to keep playoff hopes alive

TUCSON, Ariz. — After a 6-2 loss on Saturday, the Tucson Roadrunners continue on a six-game losing streak.

Currently holding the last playoff spot in the Pacific Division, the Roadrunners hope to a find a rhythm in the second half of this season.

Head Coach Steve Potvin said this type of battle is a given in hockey, but how you fight that battle is what will separate you from the rest.

"It’s less to do with motivation," Potvin said. "It has to do with accepting what the standard is and the standard of what we want to achieve. It’s really just about winning that battle because that battle happens every single day.”

The Roadrunners have not won at home in over a month and are at risk of missing the playoffs if their losing streak continues.

“There’s a lot of distractions and disruptions in our mind right now," Potvin said. "We've got to place those aside, get after our game and our identity. We’re not playing to our identity."

Recently Tucson went five games without a power play goal.

“I think it’s actually necessary to go through this process because it anchors how you really need to play," Potvin said.

“It’s part of hockey," Roadrunners defenseman Maveric Lamoureux said. "You can’t always win games, sometimes you’re going to go through a tough stretch but we have to get out of it now. It’s time. So, I think we’re going to do that this weekend and play some pretty good hockey.”

The Roadrunners hope to snap the losing streak when they host the Ontario Reign on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m..

