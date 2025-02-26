Tucson Roadrunners look ahead after two-game sweep over Abbotsford

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following their gem show road trip, the Tucson Roadrunners started their homestead with the team's first sweep since December, picking up two wins over the Abbotsford Canucks.

"Sometimes you need to go through problems and stay in them long enough to be able to understand that feeling is not contusive to winning," Roadrunners coach, Steve Potvin said.

In a struggling season, the Roadrunners returned home with a bang after three weeks on the road.

"We've been looking for guys to step up and Agozzino just came back and that adds a lot more leadership," Potvin said.

After missing 15 games with an injury Andrew Agozzino regained his form in just his second game back, scoring the game-winning goal for Tucson.

"When you're hurt those are the moments you kind of miss so to be able to get a look in overtime, score, and help the team was a great feeling," Agozzino said.

Celebrating the feeling by getting into a fight.

"I was just trying to stand up for the team after a chippy two games against them, " Agozzino said. "I think if you expect guys to stand up for you, you have to be willing to stand up for the team."

Adding to the team this Friday, the Utah Hockey Club sends defenseman, Juuso Välimäki down to Tucson.

"He's obviously an able body but the game is going to be a little bit slower for him and listen that's going to be an adjustment," Potvin said.

Needing to adjust quickly, to be ready for the Rockford Icehogs.

The first puck drop between these two teams since 2021.

The Roadrunners vs. Icehogs series starts Friday, February 28th at 7 p.m.

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9.

