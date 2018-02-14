Tucson Roadrunners gift new DEK Hockey Rink

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners are helping to grow the sport of hockey here in Tucson.

The AHL affiliate is now giving a new multi-purpose DEK Hockey Rink as part of its "For the Growth of the Game" partnership with the Arizona Coyotes DEK Hockey Initiative.

The rink will be built at Doolen Middle School.

The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved the rink Tuesday night.

It will also be used by the Boys and Girls Club at Doolen Middle School.