Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Lombardi and the week he'll never forget

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After growing up in Rhode Island, Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Lombardi played at nearby Quinnipiac College in Connecticut. He arrived shortly after the Bobcats made runner-up appearances in the 2013 and 2016 Frozen Four.

"I grew up idolizing them," said Lombardi. "They were kind of coming into their own."

Last season, as an assistant captain during his senior season, Lombardi helped make school history by leading Quinnipiac to a Frozen Four title.

"That gives you chills," said Lombardi, while referring to holding up the winning trophy. "I've seen it being hoisted. To be on the other side of it is really a dream come true."

The celebrations soon followed, like one at Fenway Park.

"It's something I wish I was a part of," shared Lombardi.

Lombardi was on his way to Tucson. Just a few days after the season ended, he was offered an amateur tryout agreement with the Tucson Roadrunners.

"It's definitely a dream come true to play at a professional level," said Lombardi. "It's not something that a lot of people can do."

Lombardi made an immediate impact by scoring a goal in his first pro game. During the offseason, the Roadrunner signed him to a one year contract.

"I'll do whatever I have to do help them win," added Lombardi. That's what I'm here for."

