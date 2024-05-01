Tucson Roadrunners fans petition to keep the team in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Tucson Roadrunners' season ended after a sweep by Calgary in round one of the playoffs.

And with no news of where the team will play next season, fans in Tucson have taken matters into their own hands.

“We decided that doing a petition and hopefully showing the AHL and Mr. Mereulo that we really want to keep our Tucson roadrunners here," Mike Collins said.

Mike Collins, the petition organizer has been a season ticket holder since 2016.

“This is a hockey city, for some strange reason," Collins said. "I mean, I did not think it was going to be like that but as soon as the AHL got here and announced we had a team, we jumped right in.”

“We have over 2,000 signatures already and we need more," Collins said.

The exact number is 2,465 and the petition has even expanded out to fans of other AHL teams.

“We heard from The San Diego Gulls fan page and The Coachella Valley Firebirds fan page," Collins said. "I’ve gotten comments from them and a couple signatures."

With the annual May AHL Board of Governors meeting coming up, Collins hopes to send the petition to them by the end of this week.

