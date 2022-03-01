Tucson Police: shooting in 1400 block of S Craycroft Road, suspects on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a shooting Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of S Craycroft Road.

Officers say they found the suspect vehicle, but the occupants are now on the run.

They are asking the public to please avoid the area E Silverlake Road and S Country Club Road.

They describe the situation as still "very active."

Officers from @OpsMidtown responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Craycroft Rd. Officers located the suspect vehicle and the occupants fled. Please avoid the area of E. Silverlake Rd. and S. Country Club Rd. as the incident is still very active. pic.twitter.com/MkoIrY8zvB — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 1, 2022