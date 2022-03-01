Watch
Tucson Police: shooting in 1400 block of S Craycroft Road, suspects on the run

Asks public to please avoid the area
Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 10:54:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a shooting Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of S Craycroft Road.

Officers say they found the suspect vehicle, but the occupants are now on the run.

They are asking the public to please avoid the area E Silverlake Road and S Country Club Road.

They describe the situation as still "very active."

