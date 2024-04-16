Tucson Lobos win National Wheelchair Basketball Championship

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Lobos are the National Wheelchair Basketball Association Division III Champions after defeating the Arkansas Rolling Razorbacks, on Sunday, in Richmond, Virginia.

Game MVP Karl Yares, who lost his leg in a motor vehicle accident, is also the team's head coach. The coed Lobos are made up of players from ages 15 to 62.

"You could make a documentary on the story of any player," said Yares. "But, collectively, we lift each other up."

Jesse Robinson added 24 points in the tournament finale.

The team celebrated with the championship trophy at The Maverick on Monday night.