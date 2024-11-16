Tucson High wins a playoff game. Buena, Mica Mountain and Salpointe alsoadvance

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around southern Arizona 11/15/24
Class 6A:
Salpointe Catholic 31, Williams Field 28
Class 5A:
Buena 65, Casa Grande 12
Cactus 42, Mountain View 13
Kellis 49, Ironwood Ridge
Snowflake 59, CDO 6
Tucson High 14, Cienega 7
Class 4A:
Mica Mountain 48, Coconino 10
Walden Grove 30, Northwest Christian 20
Class 3A:
Pusch Ridge Christian 38, Paradise Honors 6
Class 2A:
Pima 38, Bisbee 22
More on Mica Mountain:
"Today we played really good football," said Mica Mountain head coach Pat Nugent. "We got a good football team. We're 11 and 0 right now, and we're looking forward to hosting another game next week and keep playing as much as we can."