Tucson High wins a playoff game. Buena, Mica Mountain and Salpointe alsoadvance

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around southern Arizona 11/15/24

Class 6A:

Salpointe Catholic 31, Williams Field 28

Class 5A:

Buena 65, Casa Grande 12

Cactus 42, Mountain View 13

Kellis 49, Ironwood Ridge

Snowflake 59, CDO 6

Tucson High 14, Cienega 7

Class 4A:

Mica Mountain 48, Coconino 10

Walden Grove 30, Northwest Christian 20

Class 3A:

Pusch Ridge Christian 38, Paradise Honors 6

Class 2A:

Pima 38, Bisbee 22

More on Mica Mountain:

"Today we played really good football," said Mica Mountain head coach Pat Nugent. "We got a good football team. We're 11 and 0 right now, and we're looking forward to hosting another game next week and keep playing as much as we can."