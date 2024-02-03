Tucson Country Club caddy awarded Evans Scholarship for the first time in 44 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 17-year-old James Labukas, caddying at Tucson Country Club gave him much more than an after school job.

“I mean it's not only been a way for me to come out and make a few extra dollars, but I mean I’m going to college so I’m doing things I never expected," Labukas said.

Labukas joined the youth caddy program at Tucson Country Club when it started three years ago.

Through the program he was able to join the Evans Scholars Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship program for caddies.

“It’s life changing," Labukas said. "It really is.”

The Evans Scholars Foundation awards a full tuition and housing scholarship to high-achieving caddies across the country.

“From Tucson currently, James," Director of the Western Golf Association, Steve Pearl said. "James is the first since 1980.”

In 44 years, no caddy in Tucson has been awarded the Evans Scholarship—but Labukas has changed that.

“It’s unbelievable," Labukas said. "Not only for me but the people surrounding all of Tucson because it’s the next generation.”

“Showing the opportunity that you can get a full tuition and housing scholarship through the Evans Scholarship Foundation will really open the flood gates for us," Director of Golf at Tucson Country Club, Steve Grove said.

Currently there are 1,100 Evans Scholars enrolled across 24 universities and starting in the fall Labukas will be 1,101.

“When I saw his grandfather, who was in the room with us, and he had tears in his eyes and his mother had tears in her eyes, and I mean it was just amazing," Pearl said.

Labukas is hoping to go to Northwestern to study mechanical engineering.

