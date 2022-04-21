Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Tucson Boys & Girls Club gets a new basketball court

United Healthcare presents a $20,000 check to the Boys &amp; Girls Club
Posted at 8:33 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 23:33:46-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Member of the Boys & Girls Club Jim and Vicki Click Clubhouse on South Columbus Blvd will lace up their sneakers on a new basketball court.

It's thanks to a $20,000 donation by United Healthcare. The old court was fourteen years old, and was worn out.

The five returning members of the Arizona Women's Basketball team, head coach Adia Barnes, and men's player Dalen Terry were all on hand for the check presentation and unveiling.

"It means the world to me to be here," said Terry. "I didn't go to this Boys & Girls Club, but I know what it's like to be here during the day."

The Wildcats later did some drills and went one-on-one with the Club's members.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰