Tucson Boys & Girls Club gets a new basketball court

TUCSON, Arizona — Member of the Boys & Girls Club Jim and Vicki Click Clubhouse on South Columbus Blvd will lace up their sneakers on a new basketball court.

It's thanks to a $20,000 donation by United Healthcare. The old court was fourteen years old, and was worn out.

The five returning members of the Arizona Women's Basketball team, head coach Adia Barnes, and men's player Dalen Terry were all on hand for the check presentation and unveiling.

"It means the world to me to be here," said Terry. "I didn't go to this Boys & Girls Club, but I know what it's like to be here during the day."

The Wildcats later did some drills and went one-on-one with the Club's members.