Tucson billiards player Ruben Silva makes his own cues

TUCSON, Arizona — If you play a lot of billiards in Tucson or Arizona, you've probably heard of Ruben Silva.

"This game has taken me all over the country playing different tournaments," said Silva.

Getting good at billiards is like getting good at anything else.

"Somebody who's consistent with it, dedicated, and puts in hard work."

However, Silva isn't just a good billiards player, he's a good billiards maker.

"It's kind of a passion for me. I really enjoy doing woodwork."

That passion started when he was a teenager. However, his mentor soon passed away.

"There were no Youtube videos back then. It was all about trial and error, and going to wood stores."

Now, Silva operates a business out of his home called Caveman Custom Q's. Much of his business comes from repairs.

The refers to the cue he uses as "Summer."

"She is made with ebony and maple burl."

Nearly three decades into making cues, his cues are winning tournaments when he's not making it even more gratifying.

"It's a very enjoyable hobby."

