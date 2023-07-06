Tucson basketball referee trades in his striped shirt for an Hawaiian shirt

TUCSON, Arizona — Referees are responsible for monitoring the game, and enforcing fair play.

Even NFL referees aren't full-time, so those who officiate lesser profile games are almost sure to hold other jobs.

At the Tucson Summer Pro League, referee Adam Strong trades in his Hawaiian shirt, as store manager at Trader Joe's, for a black and white striped referee shirt. He referees games there during the summer, and everything up to high school games during the academic season.

"The greatest thing about Tucson is that it is a big, small city," said Strong. "You get to see the same people in different venues."

Click on the story as we put a microphone on Mr. Strong as he performs both duties.