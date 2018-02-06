Touching moment for one Tucson High girls basketball player

TUCSON - Alyna Matias is a sophomore on the Tucson High girls JV basketball team, but had been unable to find any playing time this season.

However, down syndrome wasn't going to stop her.

Coaches Felicia Greenhouse and Greta Naranajo delivered on a promise to Alyna that she would one of the team's games. They wanted her to experience the feeling of playing in a game, after she had been such a good teammate during the season.

And in the season finale against Flowing Wells, Alyna entered the game and scored a basket on her only field goal attempt.

It was a moment she will never forget.