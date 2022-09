Top-ranked Basha wins at Salpointe on Football Friday Night

Posted at 11:34 PM, Sep 16, 2022

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores Arizona College Prep 28, Walden Grove 20

Basha 46, Salpointe 14

Buena 41, Nogales 0

CDO 38, Desert View 7

Millenium 42, Cienega 14

Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Benson 0

San Tan Charter 16, Tanque Verde 7

Sabino 55, Palo Verde 6

Sierra Linda 14, Empire 12

Thunderbird 58, Amphi 7

Vista Grande 31, Ironwood Ridge 17



