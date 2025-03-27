Top Arizona recruit Koa Peat announces commitment to Arizona on ESPN's 'The Pat McAfee Show'

One of the nation's top high school basketball prospects, Koa Peat, has officially committed to the University of Arizona, the Perry High School standout announced Thursday on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

Peat, a 6-foot-8 power forward, said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and the program's winning culture were key factors in his decision.

"I chose Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd, and his staff because I know I will be pushed," Peat told ESPN. "It's a winning program, and all I want to do is win."

Peat joins a 2025 recruiting class starting to take its form, which already includes top-40 prospect Dwayne Aristode and four-star recruit Bryce James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James. ESPN says the Wildcats are also in contention for uncommitted five-star guard Brayden Burries.

"Their culture is like family; they are all there for each other," Peat said. "The fans and atmosphere are incredible. I feel blessed to stay home to continue my basketball journey and legacy in Arizona."

Ranked No. 9 in the ESPN 100, Peat has a decorated high school career. He is a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona and has led Perry High School to four consecutive state championships.

Peat has also excelled on the international stage, winning three gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2022 and 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. In the 2023 tournament, he posted 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

With Peat's commitment, Arizona further solidifies its status as a powerhouse in college basketball recruiting, setting the stage for a promising future in Tucson as they play Duke in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night.