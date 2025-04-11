Watch Now
Tommy Lloyd's contract at Arizona extended through 2029-30

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Board of Regents approved a one-year extension of Wildcat basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd through the 2029-30 season.

Lloyd's salary of $5,100,000 for this coming season (April 1 - March 31) will jump to $5,850,000 in the 2029-30 season. That number doesn't include his agreement with Nike or Arizona Sports Enterprises, which are each $200,000.

Additionally, three of his assistant coaches will each receive three-year contracts.

Lloyd has take Arizona to three NCAA Sweet 15 appearances in his four seasons as University of Arizona head coach.

