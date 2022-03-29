Tommy Lloyd wins NABC Coach of the Year honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd Coach of the Year.
Head Coach Tommy Lloyd has been named National Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches‼️#BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/zxNFm25XRd— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2022
Lloyd earned the award for guiding the Wildcats to a 33-4 record and Sweet 16 appearance in his first year as coach.
Arizona won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships before winning two NCAA Tournament games and falling to Houston last week.
