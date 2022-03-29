Watch
Tommy Lloyd wins NABC Coach of the Year honor

Tommy Lloyd
Young Kwak/AP
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd walks along the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Tommy Lloyd
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd Coach of the Year.

Lloyd earned the award for guiding the Wildcats to a 33-4 record and Sweet 16 appearance in his first year as coach.

Arizona won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships before winning two NCAA Tournament games and falling to Houston last week.
