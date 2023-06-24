Tommy Lloyd on recent roster additions: "They'll be significant contributors."

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd held his first media session since the team's first round NCAA Tournament loss to Princeton. Among the topics he spoke on were some of the new additions to the roster.

"We've got to figure out how the pieces fit together but I see all these guys being significant contributors."

Lloyd on Caleb Love:

"I don't know how many guys you could say have scored thirty in an Elite 8 game, and then in a Final Four game, 28 points. You've got to be a good player to do that."

Lloyd on Keshad Johnson:

"He just has a real special ability to make teams better. He's just an amazing, high-character person."

Lloyd on Conrad Martinez:

"I think it's going to be really cool in Tucson to have a native speaking Spanish player. And, he plays with some personality and charisma. I'm excited to see Conrad's relationship with Tucson."

Lloyd on Jaden Bradley:

" Jaden's awesome. Jaden is a really good player. He's a crazy hard worker. He's a high-character person."

Lloyd on Motiejus Krivas:

"Krivas is a center. He's a big guy with good hands. I think hes has an ability to be a creative player. "

Lloyd on Paulius Murauskus

"He is really aggressive. He's a combo forward. He plays facing the basket out on the perimeter. He's got good size and good strength and he's very physical.