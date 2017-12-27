Tomey visits Utah State practice as NM State arrives

TUCSON - Former Arizona Football coach Dick Tomey visited Utah State practice at Kino Sports Complex.

Tomey mentors, and is good friends, with USU coach Matt Wells. Utah State and New Mexico State will meet in the battle of the Aggies on Friday in the third annual Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Aggies from the east bused into Tucson from Las Cruces, arriving at the Westin La Paloma. It's New Mexico State's first bowl game since the 1960 Sun Bowl, in which they ironically defeated Utah State.

"Obviously, it's been a long time since we've played in one of these game," said New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin. "I think Las Cruces is going to show up big for you. We're excited about being in Tucson. It's going to be a great football game. We're playing a great football team. We couldn't be more excited."

Each team will practice on Wednesday. They'll also make hospital visits and tour Old Tucson Studios. The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl kicks off at Arizona Stadium on Friday at 3:30, and can be seen on the CBS Sports Network.