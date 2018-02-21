Tom Lehman set to defend PGA Champions Tour win in Cologuard Classic

TUCSON, Ariz - Scottsdale resident Tom Lehman remembers his 2017 Tucson Conquistadores Classic Tournament win quite well.

"It was very memorable," said Lehman. "Winning in Tucson means a lot with it being so close to home. Beating one of the best players in the tour, Steve Stricker, meant a lot, too."

Lehman was back in Tucson on Tuesday at a media event prior to next week's tournament, now called the Cologuard Classic. It is the fourth annual event for the PGA Champions Tour at Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course.

"It's always the same game plan. Drive it on the freeway, knock some greens, and make some puts."

This year's event begins with the Jose Cuervo Pro-Am, which is on Wednesday, February 28th. The event includes Arizona Football coach Kevin Sumlin, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaaron Rodgers, Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman, and former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien.

The Cologuard Classic begins with the first round on Friday, March 2nd. Some of golf's legends who will compete are Vijah Singh, John Daly, and Bernhard Langer.