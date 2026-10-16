Tij Iginla Begins Professional Career with Tucson Roadrunners

TUCSON, Arizona — Tij Iginla, the highly touted prospect and first-ever draft pick of the Utah Mammoth franchise, has started the 2026-27 season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old forward (born August 4, 2006, in Lake Country, British Columbia), son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was selected sixth overall by the then-Utah Hockey Club in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He signed a three-year entry-level contract shortly afterward. After developing primarily with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League—where he posted standout numbers including 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games in 2023-24 and a league-leading 1.88 points per game (41 goals, 49 assists for 90 points in just 48 games) in 2025-26 following recovery from bilateral hip surgeries—Iginla has transitioned to pro hockey.

He appeared on the Roadrunners’ opening-night roster for the 2026-27 season (wearing No. 77) as one of several high-profile rookies. Through his first four AHL games, Iginla recorded one assist, a +1 rating, and two penalty minutes.

Iginla’s junior résumé also includes a WHL championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2022-23, strong playoff performances, and international success with Canada (gold at the 2024 U18 World Championship and bronze at the 2026 World Juniors, where he tallied eight points in seven games).

At 6-foot-0 and around 182-192 pounds, the left-shooting center/left wing brings scoring touch, playmaking ability, and a high compete level as he aims to climb the depth chart toward an NHL opportunity with the Mammoth.The start of his AHL tenure marks the next chapter for one of the organization’s cornerstone prospects.

