Three transfers added to Arizona Men's Basketball

Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 29, 2022
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men's basketball's transfers not only have big shoes to fill, but they have big minutes to fill as well.

Following the departure of Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko, and Bennedict Mathurin to the NBA draft, head coach Tommy Lloyd has gone to the transfer portal to fill his roster for the 2022-23 season. Joining Arizona are former Texas guard Courtney Ramey, former Campbell guard Cedric Henderson Jr. and former Gonzaga guard Matthew Lang.

Ramey started 106 games from Texas and is expected to start alongside Kerr Kriisa in the backcourt.

"We're going to count on Courtney for a significant part of the ball-handling and decision making," said Lloyd. "We're going to hitch our wagon to his experience and grit."

Henderson Jr. was two-time All-Big South for Campbell, and shot 50% from the floor last season.

"I was impressed with Cedric's feel for the game," said Lloyd. "What I really like is his ability to make plays without the ball with his cutting and ability to move."

Lang was a reserve for Gonzaga and isn't expected to play a large role on the court, according to Lloyd.

