Three Arizona Wildcats selected in NBA Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Arizona Wildcats were taken in the first thirty-three in Thursday night's NBA Draft held in Brooklyn.

Bennedict Mathurin was the first Wildcat selected. He went No. 6 overall to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, Mathurin, averaged 17.7 points. 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists the past season.

Dalen Terry was selected No. 18 by the Chicago Bulls.

Terry, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals this season.

Christian Koloko was taken No. 33 by the Toronto Raptors.

Koloko, 7-1, 230-pound center, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this past season.