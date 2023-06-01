Third generation Wildcat baseball player Mason White

TUCSON, Arizona — Mason White was born to be an Arizona Wildcat.

"I guess you could say that," said White, just before a recent practice.

Mason's father, Ben, played for the Wildcats not long after current head coach Chip Hale wore the Arizona colors.

"I was here every game, every weekend ever since I was five years old," said Mason.

Not only did Mason's father play for the Wildcat baseball team, his grandfather, Tim, played for the Wildcats under then head coach Jerry Stitt. So, when Mason signed on from Salpointe High School, he became a third generation Arizona Wildcat.

"Dad told me about my experiences and how much fun I'm going to have, and Grandpa shared similar stories," said Mason.

The second baseman's University of Arizona legacy includes his uncle, who played for the Wildcat football team. Though, it didn't take long for Mason to have to "Bear Down," as he had an early season batting slump.

"He went through a little bit of a spell where he wasn't Mason White," said Hale. "Once we got him back in the lineup playing second base every day, he became a key part of this team."

Mason batted .356 in conference play, which was second best on the Wildcats. He's contributing, just as he family members did in years past.

"It's definitely special because it takes years to become a third generation athlete," said Mason. "Being on television, doing interviews, and representing my family and my school is so much fun."