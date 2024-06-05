The Wildcat Welcome Tour continues; just three stops left on the tour

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — It’s the fifth stop in the wildcat welcome tour.

A tour designed by the new athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois to get athletics out in the community.

“To come out here and share you know a little bit about our season but also to embrace what Arizona is and to meet the community," Arizona Men's Tennis Coach, Chancy Shields said.

Shields actually has other ties to Arizona making these tours even better.

“For me, being born in Arizona and now coming back with my ninth year coming up, this is a special place," Shields said.

Each coach at today’s stop got to talk about what this tour means to them.

Women’s Basketball Coach, Adia Barnes says these tours can help when it comes to filling up McKale Center.

“A lot of people end up coming to the game when they meet you at these events, so I think it’s a really good connection for our fan base," Barnes said. "It’s been really helpful.”

There are just three stops left on the tour:

June 6th in Prescott Valley

June 17th in Nogales

June 21st in Pinetop

If you are interested in going, you can RSVP through this website.

