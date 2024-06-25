The Wildcat great who mentors new women's golf coach Giovana Maymon

TUCSON, Arizona — "What a place," exclaimed new Arizona women's golf head coach Giovana Maymon, while referring to the University of Arizona. "The history it has in women's golf and all sports."

Maymon was introduced to the Tucson media by Wildcat athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

"Her energy, her enthusiasm," said Reed-Francois, while commenting on her hire. "Her recruiting prowess. She is a recruiting machine."

Maymon, A Mexico City, Mexico, native, first started playing golf at age three. From her days as a junior golfer, her mentor has been former University of Arizona golf star and No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Lorena Ochoa.

"She has meant a lot to me personally and professionally, said Maymon. "Coming here to a program that has meant so much to her is an honor."

Maymon competed at Baylor where she led the Bears to an NCAA runner-up finish. Most recently, she was an assistant coach at Texas A&M.

"I'm a great coach at adjusting to what each individual player needs," said Maymon.

Maymon first landed on Reed-Francois' radar two years ago when Reed-Francois was conducting a golf coaching search while she was athletic director at the University of Missouri.

"She's a rising star in this industry," said Reed-Francois. "She's a well respected coach. I'm excited about the trajectory and the future of Arizona women's golf."

Maymon replaces Laura Ianello who left for the University of Texas. And, she inherits the new William "Bill" Clements Golf Center the program will use at the Tucson Country Club.

"You can do so many great things, here," said Maymon. "You have the facilities. You have the support. You have the family. You have the golf courses, the teams. I'm real excited to be here and I think great things are to come."

