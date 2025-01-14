The unfinished business for Sunnyside soccer and its star midfielder

TUCSON, Arizona — It was last season when Sunnyside went into the state playoffs as the top seed and unbeaten, only for Casey O'Brien's team to be upset in the quarterfinals.

"We all took it pretty personal," said head coach Casey O'Brien. "It was motivating going into this year."

"There were a lot of seniors I wanted to win for," said senior Angel Bracamontes Pulido. "I guess it really hit me."

Bracamontes Pulido is Class 6A's all-time scoring leader with 64 goals and 54 assists. He led the state in scoring last season and was eighth nationally.

"It just means the work I've been putting in has been showing it's working," said Bracamontes Pulido.

"Every game he comes into is with a great mindset," added O'Brien.

As a team, Sunnyside is 13-2. The Blue Devils are ranked 2nd in the state according to MaxPreps, and 14th nationally. This season, they will be in the new Open State Tournament format that soccer will use in the post-season.

"We have to do a better job being prepared for the moment this year," said O'Brien. "And, we have to seize this opportunity."