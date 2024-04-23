The tradition the Tucson Roadrunners are bringing back for the playoffs

TUCSON, Arizona — It'll be playoff hockey in Tucson for the first time in six seasons as the Roadrunners will host the Calgary Wanglers in the first round of the AHL playoffs.

The Roadrunners enter the postseason unbeaten in the final seven games of the regular season. And, there are reinforcements from the Coyotes such as Dylan Guenther, Jan Jenik, and Josh Doan. Additionally, 2022 Coyotes first round draft pick Conor Geekie has joined the team from the Western Hockey League.

The Roadrunners will have a whiteout at the Tucson Arena, a tradition that dates back to when the Coyotes franchise was in Winnipeg.

"I remember the energy in the building where you walk in and all the seats are white and the people are starting to fill the seats with white," said Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin. "It's pretty impressive and it's a boost of energy."

Ironically, there is some uncertainty regarding the future of the Roadrunners as the Coyotes franchise was sold to an ownership group that is moving the team to Salt Lake City.

All three games of the best-of-three series will be in Tucson with game one on Wednesday night.