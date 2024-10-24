The theme at this year's Special Olympics Arizona Breakfast of Champions

TUCSON, Arizona — The twelfth annual Special Olympics Arizona Breakfast of Champions, held at the Jewish Community Center, brought the Tucson community together to celebrate numerous inspiring athletes.

Among them is Nogales teenager Juan Pablo Lopez, born with a rare genetic disorder called mosaic trisomy nine. Lopez recently won a USTA unified national doubles title with his coach, John Perry.

The them of the event was Star Wars.

"Obviously, Star Wars is good versus evil, light over dark, said Meghan Mullin, development director of Special Olympics Arizona. "We want to celebrate the light and power of the athletes."

Next year, Special Olympics Arizona will celebrate its 50th year.

"I think that milestone represents the strength of the Arizona community to continue to fight for inclusion throughout the entire state," added Mullin.

The breakfast was part celebration, and part fundraiser. The event concluded with a check of thirty thousand dollars from the Tucson Conquistadores.