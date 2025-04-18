The story behind Trayvion White-Austin, the fastest ever sprinter at Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — "Inside, he's got the heart of a lion," said Arizona sprinter and and relays coach Francesca Green.

Trayvion White-Austin grew up in Tucson and was close to his sister, Zamya. He would run at Roy Drachman track for the Tucson Elite Athletic Club, and then he took his talents to Sahuaro High School.

"In high school was the first time I saw his talents," added Green, who is a family friend. "I was just hopeful I'd get the chance to coach him and see if I could bring it out."

After a year at Central Arizona College, Trayvion joined the University of Arizona track and field team.

"I've always wanted to come here since I was younger," said White-Austin.

Trayvion would go on to become one of the nation's top sprinters, breaking numerous program records. In March of last year, he broke Michael Bates' 1991 record in the one hundred meter yard dash with a time of 10.14 seconds.

"Being able to break that school record which stood for a long time was a tremendous accomplishment," said Green.

Then, during graduation last year, Trayvion walked with his teammates. As he was leaving ofor the Pac-12 outdoor championships, he learned his sister, Zamya, had taken her own life.

"I was very close with my sister," said White-Austin. "It was unfortunate that that happened."

While grieving, Trayvion decided to attend the competition.

"Just for my team and Coach Green. I wanted to run for them."

Trayvion helped the Wildcats to a runner-up finish in the 4 by 100 meter relay. It was on to the his final year of eligibility in which he had a stellar season. Recently, he won the 200 meter event at the Big 12 Indoor Championship with a school record and personal best time.

"It just felt good for all the hard work that I put in to pay off."

"He's a young man that came through this community and our Tucson Elite Club youth program," said Arizona track and field head coach Fred Harvey, while getting emotional. "And, he fought through a lot of things. And, he's the fastest sprinter we've ever had at the University of Arizona."

"I get emotional, too," said Green. "As a coach, you put your heart into your athlete."

"I know I have a lot of supporters," said White-Austin. "I'm just glad to run and make them proud."

Up next is a potential professional career. Through it all, Trayvion White-Austin has overcome adversity to finish his collegiate career at his hometown school, doing so as an all-time Arizona Wildcat great.