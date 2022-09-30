The story behind the annual Rick Botkin Memorial Game

TUCSON, Arizona — Steve Botkin was just eight years old when his brother, Rick, died in a car crash.

"I have very fond memories of him just being a special guy and taking me under his wing, bringing me to football practice, and taking me to the movies," said Steve.

Rick was the all-state senior quarterback at Sahuaro who was headed to play for the legendary Arizona State hed coach Frank Kush.

"He was seventeen and had his whole life in front of him."

An annual tribute to remember Rick began the following season back in 1978. It would become Rich Botkin Memorial Game.

"What makes it really special is that people come back and pay tribute to my brother even though they didn't know him because they've heard so many things about him."

There is a tribute before the game with their parents, other family, and friends. Balloons are sent above the twenty five yard line, which was Rick's number, that is painted in red.

Steve Botkin can make sure the game that honors his brother doesn't get lost in time. He's Sahuaro's athletic director.

"I get facebook inquiries asking when the game is each year. Members from the class of '78, which was Rick's class, come from all over the United States.

And now, 44 years later, it's the nation's longest running memorial high school football game.

This Friday, Rick's legacy will be remembered again for the 44th annual Rick Botkin Memorial Game.

"He had a certain way about him to make everyone feel important, valuable, and loved."