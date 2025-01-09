The southern Arizona couple that got married on a Tucson archery range

TUCSON, Arizona — Frank Pearson has been shooting archery all day, every day, for nearly 75 years.

"I just shoot all day," said Pearson. "I just enjoy it."

It started when a neighbor gave Pearson a bow when he was nine years old.

"What I like about archery is that it's not easy and you're constantly trying to get better," added Pearson.

Originally from New Jersey, Pearson went from hunting, to target shooting, to becoming a professional.

"It's more mental than physical."

Pearson then became the number one ranked freestyle archer in the world in the 70's 80's and 90s.

"Archery is a deal of repetition. If you do something every time, your bow will go in the same place every time."

Pearson would meet his wife on an archery range more than four decades ago. Becky Pearson was ranked number one in the world in women's archery. Their dates took place at competitions.

"And, one night we were out there shooting and she said if we ever get married, I want to get married on target number seven when the sun comes up over the mountain."

They did just that on the Pima County West Archery Range between Old Tucson and The Desert Museum."

"Seemed like the thing to do," said Becky Pearson.

Most recently, Frank Pearson has taught archery. On this day, they're competing in the Tucson Senior Olympics.

"It's friendly, and its competitive," said Frank Pearson.

"What makes someone good at archery is perseverance," said Becky Pearson.

Their marriage has persevered for 43 years. They're now retired in St. David and doing what they love to do.

"I'm just trying to get better at archery," said Frank Pearson.