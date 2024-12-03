The Rio Rico Lobos and the former Pac-12 captain who joined the team

RIO RICO, Arizona — The story of the Rio Rico Lobos begins with Conner Verdugo, a former Walden Grove High School and Divsion 2 guard at Embry-Riddle who's played professionally in the Philippines.

"Everyone loves basketball," said Verdugo. "You can be a small level pro like I was in the Philippines and to them I was a star."

Verdugo wanted to bring that joy to southern Arizona.

"It's a very popular sport down here and they don't have the ability to see what high-level basketball was."

So, Verdugo started an expansion franchise in the ABA, or the American Basketball Association. He recruited his Dad to be the head coach and worked with Rio Rico High School for the use of their court. Students are part of gameday.

Recently, Sam Beskind joined the team. He's a former Catalina Foothills High School player who walked on at Stanford, eventually becoming co-captain of the team. He's close friends with Verdugo from playing youth basketball in Tucson.

"He {Verdugo} called me the other day and asked me if I wanted to get back to doing the game I love," said Beskind. "I said, tell me more."

"He's one of the most athletic guys I've ever played with in my life and honestly one of the most kind-hearted individuals," said Verdugo.

Beskind, who earned the Pac-12 scholar-athlete of the year, actually lives in Palo Alto and flies down for games.

"There's nothing like getting on the floor and competing with your friends," said Beskind.

The Lobos are 3-1 after four games, losing only to the well established Tucson Buckets. The biggest win was just getting started.

"Down the road, hopefully well get the community bigger, have more support, and make this actual entertainment in Rio Rico and hopefully play for championships," said Verdugo.

"Props for him for getting the funding to do it, making it happen," said Beskind.