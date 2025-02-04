The record Salpointe's Leo Gutierrez is set to break

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe senior center-forward Leo Gutierrez has 157 goals in 93 games, and is just three goals away from tying the Arizona Class 3A-6A record.

"All the credit to my teammate," said Gutierrez, at a recent practice. "They're the ones that get me the ball. "They're the ones who open the space for me. And, my coaches for their advice on where to be."

"He's got a nose for where to be and to finish," said Salpointe head coach Wolfgang Weber. "He's got a strong shot and he's good in the air. He's very fluid."

Salpointe, which is 19-1 on the season, has home games against Mica Mountain and Ironwood Ridge to end the regular season. The Lancers are then likely to be in the Open Division of the state playoffs.

