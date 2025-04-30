The new marathon that is coming to Tucson this November

TUCSON, Arizona — The new Garmin Marathon Series is bringing a marathon to Tucson this November 15th, as part of its initial Garmin Marathon Series.

Tucson is one of two locations set for the series, with Toledo, Ohio being the other one.

"Tucson is a hub for endurance athletes," said Elliott Scott, a representative for Garmin. "We also wanted a place where we thought the community was really going to embrace it."

"Tucson has a strong, passionate running community that will look forward to hosting and participating in this exciting event," stated Nick Pazzi, Visit Tucson Director.

While other brands sponsor races, this one is completely owned and produced by Garmin, a fitness technology company.

The event will include a USATF-certified and Boston Marathon qualifier full marathon USATF-certified half marathon, 10K and 5K.