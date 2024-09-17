The national event coming to Tucson Kart Speedway

TUCSON, Arizona — Jeremy Huebner has been racing on and off since he was eight years old, because there is nothing like the desert's dirt.

"This was just a fun class for me to run and the speeds and exhilaration from it," said Huebner. "Nothing compares to it."

Huebner drives up to eighty miles an hour on a UAS, or Unlimited All-Stars go-kart. On this day, some younger riders are putting on their protective gear. Six year-old Brayden Akers drives an outlaw car. And, nine year-old Tatum Barr is trying to chase down her younger sister, Syrena.

"She beat me most of the time but I enjoy catching up to her," said Tatum Barr.

The trophies that the two sisters have are as big as they are. Syrena's tougher challenge is managing her diabetes.

"I started racing and it provided a distraction," said Syrena Barr.

Now, the go-karting community is set to welcome a national event next weekend, the Arizona UAS Grand Nationals. It's happening in part due to the success of the track's annual holiday event.

"This is going to put us on the map as far as the karting community as well and hopefully bring some more spotlight to the track," said Huebner.

Huebner is one of four racers from Tucson and 35 nationwide who will compete. They'll race on what they like to call the fastest one fifth mile dirt oval in the southwest.

