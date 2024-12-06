The Marana Thunder and the player following in his Wildcat Dad's footsteps

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a group of now, eleven and under Marana Thunder consisting of players who aren't strangers to success.

The group won their fourth straight Tucson city championship, and this time, they also won the seven-state regional championship.

"To win regionals after all the hard work leading up to it was special," said head coach Philip Britt. "When we got done, kids were crying, coaches were crying."

"We were all crying and stuff," said wide receiver A.J. Jackson.

Jackson is a new member of the Thunder who is quick as lightning. The running backs are Britt's son, Princeton, and Kaison Carey, son of legendary Arizona Wildcat running back Ka'Deem Carey.

"He tells me to run hard and be myself," said Kaison Carey, referring to his father. "You only get to play this game once."

Ka'Deem Carey and the Toronto Argonauts just won the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup. Now, Kaison intends to follow in his father's footsteps as the Thunder are headed to Naples, Florida for the American Youth Football Championships.

"My message to the team is to continue to believe in yourselves," said Britt.