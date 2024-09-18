The longtime Tucson sports official and his NFL star grandson

TUCSON, Arizona — Cleo Robinson has been as much a part of Tucson High School football as the desert itself.

"I've got the best seat in the house," said Robinson. "I get a workout in. And, I get paid, too."

Robinson has been an official for the better part of five decades after a friend helped him get started.

"I still love the game. I still love officiating and so forth."

On this Friday night, Robinson is the back judge for a Cienega high school football game. He's a winner of the 1998 AIA Official of the Year award.

"I must be doing the right thing in officiating."

Robinson, who worked as a probation officer, is more widely known as a longtime Pac-12 official. He was part of twenty one bowl games, but retired from that a few years ago to see his grandson, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, play in person.

"I'm exceptionally proud of him. Not only as a football player, but there are many coaches and people I've talked to who speak more about his attitude and his character rather than his skill."

Their family legacy goes past the football field. Robinson street in Rillito is named after Cleo's father and Bijan's great grandfather after he helped provide a well for the town.

"I'm just proud that we're remembered in that sense and that we have a street named after us."

On this night, Robinson's presence helps mitigate the region's officiating shortage. However, this season will be his last as an official.

"It's time. You just don't have the energy. It's not as much fun and so forth. It's time for me to just let it go and enjoy retirement life and follow Bijan."

It's a retirement approximately sixty years after he won a state title at Marana. It will be a retirement with plenty to look back on, and look forward to.