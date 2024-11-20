The international brands that have teamed up for Noah Fifita's latest NIL deal

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Quarterback Noah Fifita is one of five college football stars helping to promote Mountain Dew's Blue Shock Slurpee drink, which is available exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide.

"I'm extremely blessed to have these opportunities," said Fifita. "There were a lot of sacrifices and conversations that made NIL possible.

Fifita, a redshirt sophomore, has thrown for 2,548 yards for the Arizona Wildcats this season. 1,136 of those yards are to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, his childhood best friend.

"I'm going to take him to Speedway and 7-Eleven to get a Blue Shock Slurpee," said Fifita.