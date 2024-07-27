The inspiration behind Mama Blair Basketball Camp

TUCSON, Arizona — It's now been thirty years since Joseph Blair was a starter on the 1994 Arizona Wildcat basketball team that made the Final Four.

"When I got here, the community embraced me with open arms and such warmth," said Blair.

It's why the Houston, Texas native has always been passionate about giving back to Tucson. However, the last few years he's been busy as an NBA assistant head coach. It was during this time that his mother, Judith Blair, an organ donor passionate about the cause and longtime Tucson community fixture, died of cancer.

"Anyone who knew her, they come up to me all the time and say what an amazing lady she was and what a great spirit she had," said Blair.

To honor her, Blair is bringing back a free basketball clinic this weekend. It's called Mama Blair Basketball Camp. It's a partnership wit the Easter Seals Blake Foundation.

"I just want to get better at basketball, get out of the house, and stay active," said camper Jayden Hernandez, who will be trying to make the Desert View High School basketball team.

Blair is known for being passionate about being a vegan. Campers will get a meal complimentary of the Monica. They'll also get a taste of big time basketball coaching.

Blair is also partnering with the city to raise funds to renovate the Palo Verde High School basketball courts, which would be renamed in his mother's honor. Perhaps, they will be played on by kids at this basketball camp.

"The biggest thing for me is community," said Blair. "It's one of the reasons I'm doing this and why I started this. People from different socioeconomic backgrounds and different parts of the city. They are coming together and may not have met otherwise. They are creating the friendships and brotherhoods like what I got to experience when I came here. It's all about community and that's what I want this camp to be about."