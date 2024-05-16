The historic home opener for Oro Valley's Hope Hisey and the Kansas City Current

TUCSON, Arizona — When we last saw Hope Hisey, she was breaking the Arizona Soccer program record by amassing 366 saves.

"I'm most proud of what I was able to do as a leader and a captain, and the type of culture and foundation that I set at Arizona," said Hisey.

Hisey's skills on and off the pitch led her to be just the second Wildcat ever drafted in the NWSL, as she was selected in the fourth round by the Kansas City Current.

"I'm super grateful to the Current for giving me the opportunity."

Whether it was at CDO High School, or with the Wildcats, Hisey was always the top goalie and the star of her team. With Kansas City, she's yet to see any playing time, as she's behind veteran Adrianna Franch, a member of the U.S. Women's National team.

"She has shown me so much in how I should be taking care of my body and what types of thins I should be doing before and after training in order to be most useful."

When Hisey does take the field, she'll be paying in the first stadium built specifically for a women's professional sports team. CPKC Stadium seats 11,500 fans. The Current sold out their home opener, and more than six hundred thousand viewers tuned in on abc.

"If you invest and put women's sports on TV, people will watch it."

Among the team's fans is Arizona women's basketball guard Jada Williams, a Kansas City native.

"It's super cool to have a fellow Wildcat out there."

Oro Valley's Hope Hisey was an Arizona fan favorite, a captain, and a record holder. She's now navigating life as a rookie in the NWSL.

"What it takes to be a professional in this environment is just consistency in the little things."