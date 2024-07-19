The heartwarming story of Tucson's Carter Lucero who has his Make-A-Wish granted

TUCSON, Arizona — It was back in late January hen Make-A-Wish Arizona hosted a wish reveal event for then six year-old Carter Lucero.

The soccer fan from Tucson, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, loves Major League Soccer's Minnesota United FC. And, his wish was to score a goal for his favorite team.

Carter traveled to Minnesota where he signed a lifetime contract, continued practicing, and received his game jersey. On July 17, his 7th birthday, Carter took the field at the start of Minnesota's game against DC United. With the fans cheering and his family in the stands, Carter scored by shooting the ball through the legs of DC United goalie Alex Bono.

Carter's twin brother, Logan, also suffers from cystic fibrosis. His wish is a trip to Disney World.

"Our family is overwhelmed with gratitude," said Amy Lucero, Carter's mother. "Both boys are undergoing treatment together and planning their wishes has filled our family with a renewed sense of hope."