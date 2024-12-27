The full circle moment for one CSU Ram in the upcoming Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — Colorado State wide receiver Jordan Ross began his football career growing up in Los Angeles in the SYFL, or Snoop Youth Football League.

"I didn't know it was the Snoop League until I saw him," said Ross.

Founded by Snoop Dogg, the SYFL is a non-profit organization that provides inner-city L.A. children with the opportunity to play football and cheer.

"The Snoop League takes kids away from all the nonsense in L.A. or anywhere in the streets," added Ross.

"We're thankful for the Snoop League," said Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. "It has saved a lot of kids from street violence in the city of L.A. "We've been the beneficiary of getting a lot of those kids. They've been great players for us."

Ross, who has eleven catches this season as a freshman, is one of four Rams who played in the SYFL. His playing time should increase now that two receivers have left for the transfer portal.

"This is an opportunity for me to step up to the stage," said Ross.

"He's done a very nice job every time he's played," said Norvell. "His role will be a lot bigger on Saturday."

The opportunity comes in what will be a full circle moment, playing again in front of Snoop Dogg in the bowl game his Gin and Juice drink now sponsors.

"Just to see a superstar like himself, a legend, is amazing," said Ross. "To see somebody doing great for the youth that I was part of. Just seeing that is amazing."