The franchise record Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig just set

TUCSON, Arizona — Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig is the first player on the practice ice, and the last one off of it. And, he's bee on the Tucson ice a long time.

"It felt like yesterday I was coming to training camp here at the Tucson Arena, and it's just flown by," said Hebig, who is now in his 5th season wit the team. "What's not to like about Tucson?"

Hebig won the Roadrunners "Man of the Year" award for his community work. It's this season that has been a breakout one on the ice. So far, he has a carer high 21 goals and 19 assists. Hebig says he's playing with more confidence.

"I'm playing with good players, too," added Hebig. They find you and the coaches give you the opportunity. I'm just capitalizing on that."

"He's been able to score in distance," said head coach Dennis Potvin. "He's been able to score in the blue area, and he's been reliable defensively.

Due to his strong season, the Utah Hockey club signed Hebig to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season, meaning he can be called up to the parent NHL team at any time.

"I just have to keep focusing on making the playoffs," said Hebig. "Nothing changes for me on the hockey side."

As he awaits an elusive call-up, Hebig recently broke the Roadrunners franchise record by appearing in his 280th game as a Tucson Roadrunner.

"To be in that many games is a great journey. I love my time in Tucson. I've played with a lot of great players, learned a lot from the coaches, and I'm thankful for the opportunity. I look forward to more games."