The formula that's earned Pima men's soccer a No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College men's soccer, the Region 1 champions, has earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Division II national tournament.

"It means everything," said sophomore D'Andre Pickett. "Everybody saw the reaction and everybody knew winning the region was a big thing that we wanted to do from the start of the season."

This group is trying to match the 2018 and 2021 national championship teams. The formula for head coach David Cosgrove has been to combine the best Tucson area payers and mix in international talent.

"We've always built our program that way," said head coach David Cosgrove. "The backbone is going to be southern Arizona players and we have picked special guys to help enhance the roster."

Pickett, who played for Tucson High School, also played for FC Tucson this past summer. He's one of four Aztec players who won the USL League 2 Western Conference Champiohsip.

"They were part of something special over the summer," said Cosgrove. "Hopefully, they'll be part of something special next week or so."

This year's national tournament is in Huntsville, Alabama. The Aztecs will open against Pellissippi State on Sunday.