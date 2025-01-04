The former Wildcat basketball player now coaching Ironwood Ridge H.S.

TUCSON, Arizona — Ironwood Ridge High School basketball coach Justin Coleman played one season as a graduate student during the 2018-19 season, when he led the team in assists for head coach Sean Miller.

"When I finished my graduate year, Sean Miller told me I'd be good in coaching," said Coleman. I was like, 'Maybe so.'"

Coleman took Miller up on his offer to become a graduate assistant coach while earning a doctorate in educational leadership.

"I learned to be detail oriented," added Coleman. "I learned the passion that he had for the game of basketball and from that, I wanted to teach and mentor the next generation."

After two other basketball stops, Coleman, who is originally from Alabama, returned to southern Arizona where his wife is from. He works in human resources for a medical equipment company. Meanwhile, Ironwood Ridge, coming off a 5-20 season, needed a head coach.

"He's definitely made a big difference," said senior Kyler Holthaus. "He's very determined and very organized."

"I just want them to be good people on and off the floor," said Coleman of his players. "That's what we teach every day. That's what will translate to wins down the road."

Six years after playing for Arizona, Coleman is a lot like many of the Wildcat fans. He came from elsewhere and stayed in southern Arionza.

"I played here. The fans are great. They still show love to me to this day so it's been home to me ever since."

