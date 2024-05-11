The former top ten ranked tennis pro at the Tucson Int'l Pickleball Championship

TUCSON, Arizona — Her pickleball groundstrokes are so strong, it's easy to see how Carling Bassett-Seguso was once the 8th ranked women's tennis player in the world.

Today, it's her first time in Tucson for the inaugural Tucson International Pickleball Championships at Udall Park.

"It's amazing," said Bassett-Seguso. "It's gorgeous."

Bassett-Seguso, wo lives in Florida and is originally from Canada, was at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy with tournament organizer Lamine Banoure, who runs the Intelligence and Excellence Tennis Academy in Tucson.

"The objective is to bring the community together," said Bangoura. "In organizing tournaments, you can meet people who will be your friends for life."

"If I were to say what I really love about it is the recreation and the community aspect of it," said Bassett-Seguso. "And, it's easy. There's fun. There's laughter."

Players from the University of Arizona pickleball club are among the local players, as well as Dee Kaumeyer, who sometimes competes against women one third of her age.

"I enjoy playing so much, I don't care what age they are," said Kaumeyere.

There are 162 participants in an event that runs through the weekend. The goal is for a 2nd international championship net year that will also involve tennis.