The first that Arizona Baseball player Mathis Meurant was able to accomplish

TUCSON, Arizona — Mathis Meurant grew up in France, and was introduced to baseball by his family. His father was a professional baseball player in Japan, and his twin brother, Tanguy, joined him at Cochise College.

"It's always been my dream to come to the U.S. and play baseball," said Meurant. "I'm just living it."

After two seasons with the Apaches, Mathis joined the Arizona Wildcats this past off-season. He became the first French player to compete for a team in a power conference.

"I'm just a player at the end of the day," said Meurant. "I'm from France, but I'm just a player in the conference. I love it."

"I've never had a player from Europe," said Arizona head coach Chip Hale. "So, it's been pretty cool. He's been wonderful, kind, soft-spoken, and just done everything we've asked."

Meurant has been asked to play third base.

"His defense is really good a third base," said Hale. "If he can hit, it can help us."

Meurant is a switch-hitter who switched cultures, as there is college baseball in France.

"I've never played in front of so may fans. I'm super excited to play for them."

Meurant may move to shortstop next year after Mason White is selected in the Major League Baseball draft. He has another year of eligibility and plenty of time before he has to say au revoir to the Wildcats.